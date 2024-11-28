Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Dominates Thailand with 11-0 Victory in Asia Cup Opener

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team displayed overwhelming prowess as they routed Thailand 11-0 in their opening match of the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat. The team showcased their dominance from the outset, with Araijeet Singh Hundal scoring in the second minute, followed by his second in the 24th minute.

Sourabh Anand Kushwaha and Gurjot Singh were among the standout players, each netting a brace during the game. Other contributors to the scoreboard included Arshdeep Singh and Sharda Nand Tiwari, who helped India maintain relentless pressure on the Thai defence throughout the match.

Despite a spirited attempt from Thailand in the third quarter, India's superior technique and unyielding determination held firm. The team secured a formidable win, with Mukesh Toppo sealing the 11th goal in the final moments, reinforcing India's status as a formidable contender in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)