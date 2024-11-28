Left Menu

Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Dominates Thailand with 11-0 Victory in Asia Cup Opener

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team secured a commanding 11-0 victory over Thailand in their opening match of the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat. Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, and Gurjot Singh each scored twice, contributing to India's comprehensive win. The team maintained control throughout the game.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 11:48 IST
Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team Dominates Thailand with 11-0 Victory in Asia Cup Opener
India and Thailand players in action. (Picture: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team displayed overwhelming prowess as they routed Thailand 11-0 in their opening match of the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat. The team showcased their dominance from the outset, with Araijeet Singh Hundal scoring in the second minute, followed by his second in the 24th minute.

Sourabh Anand Kushwaha and Gurjot Singh were among the standout players, each netting a brace during the game. Other contributors to the scoreboard included Arshdeep Singh and Sharda Nand Tiwari, who helped India maintain relentless pressure on the Thai defence throughout the match.

Despite a spirited attempt from Thailand in the third quarter, India's superior technique and unyielding determination held firm. The team secured a formidable win, with Mukesh Toppo sealing the 11th goal in the final moments, reinforcing India's status as a formidable contender in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

Delhi's Private School Admissions: Everything You Need to Know

 India
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024