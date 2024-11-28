Australia Bolsters Bench with Beau Webster for India Test
Australia has named uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster as cover for Mitchell Marsh for the second Test against India. Marsh is under fitness evaluation. Webster, who excelled in the Sheffield Shield and A series, offers both batting and bowling skills. The final squad decision remains pending.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia has bolstered its squad by including uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster ahead of the second Test against India. This move comes in response to fitness concerns surrounding Mitchell Marsh, who struggled post the opening Test in Perth.
Webster, who has been impressive in the Sheffield Shield, showcases an all-round performance with 1788 runs, featuring five hundreds. Recently, he shone in Tasmania's Sheffield Shield match against New South Wales, scoring notable runs and taking five wickets.
Despite these developments, team coach Andrew McDonald maintains that the primary lineup for the upcoming Test in Adelaide remains unchanged, as Australia aims to regroup after the initial defeat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
