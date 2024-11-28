Bavuma Shines Amid South Africa's Struggles Against Sri Lanka in Durban

In the ongoing test series in Durban, Captain Temba Bavuma stood out for South Africa with a top score of 70 runs. Despite recovering from a recent elbow injury, Bavuma exhibited patience and skill.

South Africa faced challenges from the Sri Lankan bowlers as they resumed play under overcast conditions, losing early wickets to the persistent seamers. Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's bowling attack.

South Africa ended their innings at 191 runs, with the series still wide open as both teams vie for a spot in next year’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s.

