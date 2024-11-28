Bavuma Shines Amid South Africa's Struggles Against Sri Lanka in Durban
Captain Temba Bavuma's 70 runs were the highlight for South Africa as they were bowled out for 191 by Sri Lanka in Durban during the first test. Despite an elbow injury, Bavuma showed resilience. However, Sri Lanka capitalized with effective bowling, keeping the pressure on South Africa to secure a place in the World Test Championship final.
In the ongoing test series in Durban, Captain Temba Bavuma stood out for South Africa with a top score of 70 runs. Despite recovering from a recent elbow injury, Bavuma exhibited patience and skill.
South Africa faced challenges from the Sri Lankan bowlers as they resumed play under overcast conditions, losing early wickets to the persistent seamers. Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya played a pivotal role in Sri Lanka's bowling attack.
South Africa ended their innings at 191 runs, with the series still wide open as both teams vie for a spot in next year’s World Test Championship final at Lord’s.
