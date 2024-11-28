Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Historic Collapse Against South Africa

Sri Lanka recorded its lowest total in test cricket history after being bowled out by South Africa for 42 at Kingsmead. This mark was the lowest against South Africa, breaking past records. Marco Jansen's exceptional bowling performance played a significant role in this dramatic collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 28-11-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 18:20 IST
Sri Lanka's Historic Collapse Against South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Sri Lanka suffered its lowest test cricket score of all time, being dismissed for 42 by South Africa at Kingsmead on Thursday. This catastrophic collapse surpassed its prior worst of 71, occurring over two decades ago against Pakistan in Kandy.

South Africa required just 13.5 overs or 83 legal deliveries to dismantle the Sri Lankan batting lineup, marking the fewest deliveries needed in a century for such a feat. The previous record was England's 75-ball dismissal of South Africa in 1924.

The first test pitch at Kingsmead was initially deemed accommodating, as South Africa recovered from 80-4 to reach 191 runs. Kamindu Mendis, with a top score of 13, led a lackluster Sri Lankan side where four players were dismissed for ducks. Marco Jansen's outstanding 7-13 performance in 6.5 overs made him the second player to achieve seven wickets within seven overs of a test innings since 1904.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024