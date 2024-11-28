Sri Lanka's Historic Collapse Against South Africa

Sri Lanka suffered its lowest test cricket score of all time, being dismissed for 42 by South Africa at Kingsmead on Thursday. This catastrophic collapse surpassed its prior worst of 71, occurring over two decades ago against Pakistan in Kandy.

South Africa required just 13.5 overs or 83 legal deliveries to dismantle the Sri Lankan batting lineup, marking the fewest deliveries needed in a century for such a feat. The previous record was England's 75-ball dismissal of South Africa in 1924.

The first test pitch at Kingsmead was initially deemed accommodating, as South Africa recovered from 80-4 to reach 191 runs. Kamindu Mendis, with a top score of 13, led a lackluster Sri Lankan side where four players were dismissed for ducks. Marco Jansen's outstanding 7-13 performance in 6.5 overs made him the second player to achieve seven wickets within seven overs of a test innings since 1904.

