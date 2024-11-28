Odisha's Sporting Future: From Child Care to Champions
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans to position the state as a sports powerhouse, focusing on early athletic training and specialized coaching at schools. The state aims to produce national and international athletes, supported by investments in sports infrastructure and nurturing talent through sports hostels.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to establish Odisha as a sports powerhouse, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled plans for developing the state's athletic potential. Speaking at the inauguration of 'Utsaha', a state-level sports festival, he highlighted the importance of early sports training, drawing parallels with countries like the US and China.
The festival, held at Kalinga Stadium, has attracted participation from 580 children representing 165 child care institutions. Majhi stressed the state's commitment to providing specialized coaching at schools to help students harness their talents and excel in sports.
Parents were encouraged to broaden their career aspirations for their children to include sports as a viable profession. Majhi also noted the state's substantial investments in sports infrastructure and talent development through district sports hostels, which have already paved the way for many international athletes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- sports
- athletes
- infrastructure
- Utsaha
- Majhi
- training
- schools
- hostels
- investment
ALSO READ
Empowering the Future: Avaada's Green Hydrogen Training Initiative
CDS General Anil Chauhan Chairs 35th Triservices Commanders’ Conference to Advance Joint Military Training and Strategic Preparedness
India Opens WACA Training Sessions Amid Closed-Door Rumors
Synergy in the Training Domain: Transforming Defense Through Jointmanship
NACIN Opens Bids for Mid-Career Training for Customs Officers