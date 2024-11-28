Odisha's Sporting Future: From Child Care to Champions

In a bid to establish Odisha as a sports powerhouse, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi unveiled plans for developing the state's athletic potential. Speaking at the inauguration of 'Utsaha', a state-level sports festival, he highlighted the importance of early sports training, drawing parallels with countries like the US and China.

The festival, held at Kalinga Stadium, has attracted participation from 580 children representing 165 child care institutions. Majhi stressed the state's commitment to providing specialized coaching at schools to help students harness their talents and excel in sports.

Parents were encouraged to broaden their career aspirations for their children to include sports as a viable profession. Majhi also noted the state's substantial investments in sports infrastructure and talent development through district sports hostels, which have already paved the way for many international athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)