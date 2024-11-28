Left Menu

India's Football Dream: Shooting for Top-50 FIFA Ranking

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has outlined an ambitious plan to push India's football team into the top-50 FIFA rankings. Discussions with the AIFF emphasized the development of grassroots talent and coaching, with plans for additional regional academies supported by FIFA.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has outlined a bold strategy to propel India's national football team into the top-50 FIFA rankings. In discussions with All India Football Federation (AIFF) leaders, including President Kalyan Chaubey, the focus was on leveraging India's vast pool of young football talent alongside improved coaching methods.

The AIFF, in collaboration with FIFA, plans to expand its existing academy in Odisha by establishing four additional regional academies to further nurture talent across the country. Such initiatives are backed by the rapidly evolving sports culture in India, driven by economic growth and shifts in parental attitudes towards balancing academics with sports.

Mandaviya has assured comprehensive governmental support for this vision, underscoring initiatives like new training centers, partnerships with international bodies, and the global expertise of leaders such as FIFA Talent Development Scheme Project Director Ged Roddy, who is currently visiting India.

