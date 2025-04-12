Sports Weekly: From Golf Fiascos to NBA Triumphs
The sports world was abuzz this week with breaking news. NFL Network revealed that Derek Carr, quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, might miss the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury that could require surgery.
In golf, Spanish amateur Jose Luis Ballester made headlines for urinating in a creek at the Masters, followed by a heartfelt apology. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets secured a record as the third NBA player to average a triple-double for a season.
The sports storyline also included Miami Heat's historic game win, Gabriel Landeskog's AHL comeback, Freddie Freeman's return for the Dodgers, Justin Rose's lead at the Masters, and the anticipated Taylor-Serrano boxing rematch at MSG.
