Cricket Gaming Revolution: Royal Challenge Drives Esports at Mumbai Comic Con

As India dives deeper into the cricket season, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water is poised to revolutionize the gaming scene by stepping into the burgeoning world of esports at the Mumbai Comic Con 2025. Slated for April 12-13 at the Jio World Convention Centre, this initiative marks a strategic move for the brand into the dynamic esports arena.

Attendees at the event will have the rare opportunity to engage in an exclusive Cricket Gaming Zone hosted by Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water at the NODWIN Gaming Arena. Fans can test their skills on popular platforms such as World Cricket Championship 3 on mobile and Cricket 24 on PlayStation 5, while also experiencing the thrill of virtual reality cricket. Further enhancing the event, prominent Indian gaming influencers will offer meet-and-greet sessions and exhibition matches.

Royal Challenge aims not only to support emerging gamers but also to champion a larger cultural shift as part of India's sporting evolution, as articulated by Varun Koorichh, Vice President of Marketing at Diageo India. With esports and casual gaming growing rapidly, the brand looks to cement its place within this landscape, aligning with the ongoing cultural phenomenon at one of India's biggest pop-culture festivals, the Mumbai Comic Con.

(With inputs from agencies.)