Left Menu

Cricket Gaming Revolution: Royal Challenge Drives Esports at Mumbai Comic Con

Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water is set to elevate the cricket gaming experience at Mumbai Comic Con 2025. The brand will debut an exclusive Cricket Gaming Zone, offering fans the chance to engage with popular games and influencers, marking its entry into the burgeoning esports market in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 10:56 IST
Cricket Gaming Revolution: Royal Challenge Drives Esports at Mumbai Comic Con
Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water powers into esports at Comic Con 2025 with high-octane cricket gaming and bold play. It's game on. #ChooseBold. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As India dives deeper into the cricket season, Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water is poised to revolutionize the gaming scene by stepping into the burgeoning world of esports at the Mumbai Comic Con 2025. Slated for April 12-13 at the Jio World Convention Centre, this initiative marks a strategic move for the brand into the dynamic esports arena.

Attendees at the event will have the rare opportunity to engage in an exclusive Cricket Gaming Zone hosted by Royal Challenge Packaged Drinking Water at the NODWIN Gaming Arena. Fans can test their skills on popular platforms such as World Cricket Championship 3 on mobile and Cricket 24 on PlayStation 5, while also experiencing the thrill of virtual reality cricket. Further enhancing the event, prominent Indian gaming influencers will offer meet-and-greet sessions and exhibition matches.

Royal Challenge aims not only to support emerging gamers but also to champion a larger cultural shift as part of India's sporting evolution, as articulated by Varun Koorichh, Vice President of Marketing at Diageo India. With esports and casual gaming growing rapidly, the brand looks to cement its place within this landscape, aligning with the ongoing cultural phenomenon at one of India's biggest pop-culture festivals, the Mumbai Comic Con.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025