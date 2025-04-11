Sports Roundup: Rose Shines at Masters, Watson Faces Skepticism, Jets Tighten Grip

Justin Rose delivered an impressive opening round at the Masters, achieving a three-stroke lead with a stellar 65. As he seeks to fill gaps in his career accomplishments, Rose maintained momentum with strategic birdies, including a lengthy one at the 16th hole, finishing eight-under par.

Deshaun Watson is determined to prove his critics wrong as uncertainty looms over his playing future. With ongoing recovery from multiple Achilles surgeries and a clouded past involving accusations of misconduct, Watson faces a crucial juncture in his career with the Cleveland Browns.

The Winnipeg Jets have solidified their lead for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, thanks to Connor Hellebuyck's eighth shutout of the season. Kyle Connor's two goals against the Dallas Stars bolstered their position, leaving them just one point shy of clinching the top spot.

