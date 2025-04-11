Sports Roundup: Rose Shines at Masters, Watson Faces Skepticism, Jets Tighten Grip
A summary of recent sports highlights includes Justin Rose's strong start at the Masters, Deshaun Watson's struggle to overcome doubts, and the Winnipeg Jets securing a top seed. Max Homa faced a challenge at the Masters, Jo Adell hit two homers in an inning, and Peter Burling parted ways with Team NZ.
Justin Rose delivered an impressive opening round at the Masters, achieving a three-stroke lead with a stellar 65. As he seeks to fill gaps in his career accomplishments, Rose maintained momentum with strategic birdies, including a lengthy one at the 16th hole, finishing eight-under par.
Deshaun Watson is determined to prove his critics wrong as uncertainty looms over his playing future. With ongoing recovery from multiple Achilles surgeries and a clouded past involving accusations of misconduct, Watson faces a crucial juncture in his career with the Cleveland Browns.
The Winnipeg Jets have solidified their lead for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, thanks to Connor Hellebuyck's eighth shutout of the season. Kyle Connor's two goals against the Dallas Stars bolstered their position, leaving them just one point shy of clinching the top spot.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sports
- Justin Rose
- Deshaun Watson
- Winnipeg Jets
- MBA
- Max Homa
- Jo Adell
- Peter Burling
- NFL draft
- Masters
ALSO READ
Trump Nominates Bozell as U.S. Ambassador to South Africa
New Russian Ambassador Takes Steps to Mend U.S.-Russia Relations
Russia's New Diplomatic Era: Ambassador Alexander Darchiev Takes Charge
Mystery Surrounds Death of MBA Intern in Belagavi
NZ Strengthens Laws to Combat Illegal High Seas Fishing, Protect Oceans