Left Menu

Australia's Rising Star Joseph Suaalii Returns for Clash Against Ireland

Australia's promising rugby talent, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, has recovered from a wrist injury in time to play against Ireland in Dublin. Following a brief setback, hopes are high he'll contribute significantly to the Wallabies, alongside other strategic changes in the team, for the final match of their November tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:12 IST
Australia's Rising Star Joseph Suaalii Returns for Clash Against Ireland
  • Country:
  • Ireland

Australia's emerging rugby talent, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, has been cleared to participate against Ireland after recovering from a wrist injury sustained during a match against Scotland.

His inclusion in the lineup bolsters the Wallabies, who have also recalled props James Slipper and Taniela Tupou for the crucial fixture in Dublin.

Other changes in the squad include Fraser McReight's introduction in the pack, while Max Jorgensen replaces Harry Potter on the wing. Coach Joe Schmidt highlights the growth and potential of the squad amid a challenging tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024