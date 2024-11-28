Australia's Rising Star Joseph Suaalii Returns for Clash Against Ireland

Australia's emerging rugby talent, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, has been cleared to participate against Ireland after recovering from a wrist injury sustained during a match against Scotland.

His inclusion in the lineup bolsters the Wallabies, who have also recalled props James Slipper and Taniela Tupou for the crucial fixture in Dublin.

Other changes in the squad include Fraser McReight's introduction in the pack, while Max Jorgensen replaces Harry Potter on the wing. Coach Joe Schmidt highlights the growth and potential of the squad amid a challenging tour.

