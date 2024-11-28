Left Menu

South Africa Dominates as Jansen Shines in Historic Test Match

South Africa seized control of the first test against Sri Lanka with a 281-run lead, thanks to Marco Jansen's incredible 7-13 performance. Sri Lanka was dismissed for a record low of 42, while South Africa progressed to 132-3 in their second innings, aiming for the World Test Championship final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On a dramatic day at Kingsmead, South Africa gained a commanding position in the first test against Sri Lanka, closing with a 281-run lead. Marco Jansen's sterling performance of 7-13 sent Sri Lanka tumbling to their lowest-ever test score of 42, contributing to the fall of 19 wickets on the lively pitch.

Earlier, South Africa, who were put to bat first, managed 191 in their opening innings before reaching 132-3 in their second innings by stumps. With the World Test Championship final in sight, they continue their pursuit of victory with promising performances from key players like Temba Bavuma, who scored 70 in the first innings.

Jansen's extraordinary feat of taking seven wickets in just 41 balls marks him as a standout performer, emulating historic figures like Hugh Trumble. Sri Lanka's poor batting display further aided the home side, with their score of 42 setting grim records both globally and at the Durban venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

