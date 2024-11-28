South Africa's Stunning Bowling Masterclass Unravels Sri Lankan Lineup

The cricket test at Kingsmead saw South Africa leading Sri Lanka by 281 runs by the dramatic end of the second day, where 19 wickets tumbled. South Africa initially struggled, posting a modest total of 191 before their bowlers, led by a phenomenal Marco Jansen, dismantled Sri Lanka for just 42 runs.

In a historic collapse, Sri Lanka recorded their lowest-ever test score, undone by Jansen's career-best 7 wickets for 13 runs. South Africa's second innings commenced sturdily, powered by Aiden Markram's 47, as captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs contributed 24 and 17 runs, respectively, by stumps.

With three days remaining, the stage is set for intensified action at Kingsmead, where South Africa aims to consolidate their commanding position. Marco Jansen's heroics have put the Proteas in a commanding spot following a day of remarkable cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)