South Africa's Stunning Bowling Masterclass Unravels Sri Lankan Lineup

South Africa led by 281 runs against Sri Lanka after a dramatic second day in the cricket test at Kingsmead. Sri Lanka was bowled out for 42, its lowest in test history, as Marco Jansen achieved career-best figures of 7-13. Aiden Markram's 47 led South Africa’s batting response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:50 IST
The cricket test at Kingsmead saw South Africa leading Sri Lanka by 281 runs by the dramatic end of the second day, where 19 wickets tumbled. South Africa initially struggled, posting a modest total of 191 before their bowlers, led by a phenomenal Marco Jansen, dismantled Sri Lanka for just 42 runs.

In a historic collapse, Sri Lanka recorded their lowest-ever test score, undone by Jansen's career-best 7 wickets for 13 runs. South Africa's second innings commenced sturdily, powered by Aiden Markram's 47, as captain Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs contributed 24 and 17 runs, respectively, by stumps.

With three days remaining, the stage is set for intensified action at Kingsmead, where South Africa aims to consolidate their commanding position. Marco Jansen's heroics have put the Proteas in a commanding spot following a day of remarkable cricket.

