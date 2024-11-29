Mick Schumacher's Departure from Mercedes: A Formula One Shakeup

Mick Schumacher will part ways with Mercedes Formula One team at the conclusion of this season, seeking opportunities elsewhere. Mercedes confirmed the news during the Qatar Grand Prix, noting that the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher is exploring other racing prospects.

Valtteri Bottas, currently with Sauber, is eyeing Schumacher's spot at Mercedes. Bottas's contract with the Swiss-based Sauber, transitioning to Audi's works team in 2026, ends this season, with Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto slated to replace him. At the Lusail circuit, Bottas expressed optimism about ongoing discussions with Mercedes.

Bottas revealed he's received a solid offer for a full IndyCar season in 2025 but prefers one-off races such as the Indianapolis 500. Despite struggling to score this season, Bottas emphasizes his commitment to Formula One, hoping to remain involved in the sport through testing and other roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)