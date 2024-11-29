Sports Highlights: Losses, Saves, Catches, and Curtains
The latest sports news includes the death of coach Bill Battle, a heroic act by Chiefs' player Tershawn Wharton, interest from UNC in Steelers' Arthur Smith, and frustration from Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards. NBA and NHL action also highlighted, with Trae Young's assists and Jordan Binnington's record-setting performance.
Former Tennessee football coach Bill Battle, who also served as Alabama's athletic director, passed away at 82. His remarkable sports career was confirmed over the weekend.
Kansas City Chiefs' Tershawn Wharton displayed quick reflexes by saving a child who fell from the stands, drawing attention on social media.
Important developments in the basketball world: Anthony Edwards criticized his Minnesota Timberwolves, while Trae Young's assists led the Hawks to victory over the Cavaliers.
