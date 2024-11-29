Left Menu

Dramatic Turnarounds at the Australian Open Golf Tournaments

Lucas Herbert leads the Australian Open golf tournament after two rounds, with a remarkable performance. In the Women's Australian Open, South Korean amateur Hyojin Yang takes the lead. Concurrently held on Melbourne's famed sand belt courses, the event promises thrilling competitions and high-stakes drama.

Lucas Herbert continues to dominate the Australian Open golf tournament, finishing the second round with a two-round total of 14-under 129, securing a four-stroke lead. The event is concurrently held across Kingston Heath and Victoria Golf Club, both prestigious courses on Melbourne's sand belt.

In the Women's Australian Open, amateur Hyojin Yang from South Korea birdied her final hole to take the lead with a two-round total of 9-under 136. The competition remains fierce with notable performances from American Ryggs Johnston and recent Australian PGA Champion Elvis Smylie.

Defending champions are finding mixed fortunes. Cameron Smith, the 2022 British Open champion, struggled on his back nine, while women's defending champion Ashleigh Buhai is trailing by five strokes after a challenging start. These tournaments, marked by alternating tee times and equal prizes, promise an exciting weekend as players vie for victory.

