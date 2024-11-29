Teen Sensation Yang Hyo-jin Shines at Australian Open

Yang Hyo-jin, a 17-year-old amateur golfer from South Korea, has captured the spotlight at the Australian Open by leading the women's event at the halfway point on Friday.

Yang, new to the challenging sandbelt courses of Melbourne, first rose to prominence with a 65 at Victoria Golf Club and continued her impressive form with a two-under 71 at Kingston Heath. Currently at nine-under for the tournament, she holds a narrow lead over Shin Ji-yai and Justice Bosio.

Despite not having played a practice round, Yang, with the help of her caddie Woo Se-hee, strategized using the yardage book. Her determined start featured four birdies in five holes, withstanding late challenges. A potential showdown with the esteemed Shin Ji-yai looms as Yang relishes the opportunity to play alongside a golfing legend this weekend.

(With inputs from agencies.)