Shubman Gill's Comeback: India Gears Up for Australia Series

Shubman Gill rejoined the Indian cricket team in practice sessions, hinting at full recovery from a thumb injury that kept him out of the first match against Australia in Perth.

India did not feel Gill's absence initially, securing a 295-run victory, but his past performance suggests he's crucial for the upcoming series.

Battling through the nets, Gill aims for peak form, while India's team management weighs his batting order amidst successful performances from other players. Experimentation is expected in the upcoming warm-up game against the Australian PM's XI.

