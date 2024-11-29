Gokulam Kerela FC Rescues a Point Against Real Kashmir in Dramatic Draw

Former I-League champions Gokulam Kerala FC salvaged a vital point against Real Kashmir FC after finishing the game in a 1-1 tie on Friday.

The match unfolded with Real Kashmir taking an early lead through Bouba Aminou's header. Despite numerous attempts to extend their advantage, the hosts faltered in execution.

In an impressive comeback, Gokulam Kerala capitalized on a defensive lapse, allowing Athul Unnikrishnan to slot home a decisive equalizer in the 76th minute, securing their first away goal in four matches at the Srinagar venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)