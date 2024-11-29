Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: Women's Voices in Indian Sports

Indian sportswomen, including Rani Rampal and Nitu Ghanghas, highlighted ongoing challenges despite progress in sports over the past decade. A one-day conference addressed critical issues faced by female athletes, such as stress management, gender equality, and menstrual health, stressing the need for greater awareness and advocacy.

Indian sportswomen have made notable advancements over the past decade. However, prominent athletes like Rani Rampal stress the persistent lack of awareness regarding the unique challenges these women face. During a conference on Women's Issues in Sports, athletes called for continued advocacy to address these problems.

Organized by Sports Authority of India at NCOE Rohtak, the conference featured discussions led by world champion boxer Nitu Ghanghas, Commonwealth Games gold medallist javelin thrower Annu Rani, and former hockey player Pritam Rani Siwach. They shared insights on dealing with pre-competition stress, gender equality, and menstrual health in sports.

Rani asserted the importance of these discussions for young athletes. Annu emphasized the need to educate women on these issues, particularly those from rural backgrounds. Nitu highlighted the benefit such platforms offer female athletes, providing a space to discuss issues often silenced in their personal circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

