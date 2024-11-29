Mandla Mashimbyi Takes Helm as South Africa Women's Cricket Coach
Mandla Mashimbyi steps in as the new head coach for South Africa's women's cricket team, succeeding Hilton Moreeng. His debut assignment comprises an ODI series against England in December. With extensive coaching experience and past championship wins, Mashimbyi aims to elevate the team's international standing.
Mandla Mashimbyi has been appointed as the South Africa women's cricket team's new head coach, succeeding Hilton Moreeng whose 11-year tenure ended in May. Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced the decision, marking the end of a leadership gap in the team.
Mashimbyi's coaching tenure will commence on December 4 with a three-match home ODI series against England, followed by a one-off Test in Bloemfontein from December 15-18. Currently, England is leading the series 2-0 in the T20I leg.
With a coaching career spanning over a decade, Mashimbyi has guided the Momentum Multiply Titans to multiple championships and served as a fast-bowling coach for the SA20 franchise Paarl Royals and the Proteas Men's Team. Expressing gratitude, Mashimbyi acknowledged his journey with Titans Cricket, emphasizing the opportunity to contribute to the Proteas Women's success and global reputation.
