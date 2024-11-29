Left Menu

Haryana Steelers Dominate Tamil Thalaivas with Stellar 42-30 Victory

In an electrifying Pro Kabaddi League encounter, Haryana Steelers overpowered Tamil Thalaivas with a 42-30 win, thanks to standout performances by Shivam Patare and Vinay. Leading from the start, the Steelers showcased their top-table skills, leaving Thalaivas reeling despite their defensive efforts.

Players in action (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Steelers asserted their dominance against Tamil Thalaivas in a riveting Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 match, securing a 42-30 victory at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Friday, according to a PKL press release. With Shivam Patare and Vinay leading the charge, the Steelers proved why they sit atop the league standings, effortlessly dismantling the Thalaivas' defense.

From the onset, Haryana's dynamic duo, Patare and Vinay, applied pressure, keeping Tamil's leading raiders Sachin Tanwar and Moein Shafagi at bay. Defenders Rahul Sethpal and Naveen bolstered the Steelers' defense with commendable sharpness and poise, limiting the Thalaivas to a mere 13 points in the first half as their own score climbed steadily. Despite Nitesh Kumar's defensive prowess for the Thalaivas, his efforts were insufficient to counter the Steelers' relentlessness.

In the second half, Haryana capitalized on their lead. Vinay's strategic tackle during a critical Do-Or-Die raid was a turning point, as Shivam Patare completed 200 Raid Points in the PKL. Vinay soon joined the 100-point club for the season after executing a thrilling Super Raid, compounded by Rahul Sethpal's tackle that handed Tamil Thalaivas their first All Out of the match, sealing their fate.

The Thalaivas' attempts to recover failed, and the Steelers' cohesive performance solidified an unassailable lead. Vinay concluded the match with nine points, supported by Naveen and Shivam Patare's contributions of five and six points, respectively. Despite Moein Shafagi's valiant Super 10 effort, Tamil Thalaivas faced the reality of a twelve-point defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

