Left Menu

Joe Root's Milestone Match Marred by Duck as England Battles Kiwis

In Joe Root's 150th Test appearance, he suffered a duck, becoming the third player to do so at such a milestone. England ended Day 2 at 319/5, with Harry Brook's unbeaten century boosting the team against New Zealand, who were earlier all-out for 348.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:21 IST
Joe Root's Milestone Match Marred by Duck as England Battles Kiwis
Joe Root. (Photo- England Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

England's esteemed right-hand batter, Joe Root, experienced an unexpected setback in his landmark 150th Test match by being dismissed for a duck at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Root's swift exit, after just four balls, occurred on Day 2 of the Test series opener against New Zealand.

This unfortunate dismissal places Root alongside Australia's cricket legends Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, who also recorded ducks in their respective 150th Test matches. As the day's play concluded, England found themselves at 319/5, bolstered by Harry Brook's exhilarating 132 not out and a resilient 37 not out from Ben Stokes.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand resumed their innings at 319/8. Despite Glenn Phillips' gallant fifty, Brydon Carse's incisive bowling wrapped up the Kiwi innings at 348, ably supported by Shoaib Bashir's spin. England then struggled with early wickets but Brook's sterling century supported by Ollie Pope's aggressive innings helped England rally back. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024