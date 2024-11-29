Joe Root's Milestone Match Marred by Duck as England Battles Kiwis

England's esteemed right-hand batter, Joe Root, experienced an unexpected setback in his landmark 150th Test match by being dismissed for a duck at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Root's swift exit, after just four balls, occurred on Day 2 of the Test series opener against New Zealand.

This unfortunate dismissal places Root alongside Australia's cricket legends Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, who also recorded ducks in their respective 150th Test matches. As the day's play concluded, England found themselves at 319/5, bolstered by Harry Brook's exhilarating 132 not out and a resilient 37 not out from Ben Stokes.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand resumed their innings at 319/8. Despite Glenn Phillips' gallant fifty, Brydon Carse's incisive bowling wrapped up the Kiwi innings at 348, ably supported by Shoaib Bashir's spin. England then struggled with early wickets but Brook's sterling century supported by Ollie Pope's aggressive innings helped England rally back. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)