Yuki Tsunoda's Accelerated Ascent in Formula One

Yuki Tsunoda is poised for advancement in Formula One, with a potential move to Red Bull's main team following a post-season test. His performance this year has exceeded expectations, marking significant progress and attracting Red Bull's attention for a possible replacement of Sergio Perez.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 23:44 IST
Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda is making significant strides in his Formula One career, as indicated by Laurent Mekies, the RB boss. Tsunoda is set to participate in a post-season test with Red Bull, hinting at his potential move to a bigger team and a faster car.

The opportunity represents a pivotal moment for the Japanese driver, initially perceived with skepticism by the team but now seen as a potential candidate to replace Mexican driver Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen. Mekies emphasizes Tsunoda's unexpected progress this season, which has been a positive development.

Tsunoda has been instrumental in scoring 30 out of the team's 46 points, underscoring his role as a valuable asset. His performances, including qualifying third in Brazil and seventh in Las Vegas, have enhanced his reputation, making a case for his inclusion in the main Red Bull team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

