Yuki Tsunoda's Accelerated Ascent in Formula One

Yuki Tsunoda is making significant strides in his Formula One career, as indicated by Laurent Mekies, the RB boss. Tsunoda is set to participate in a post-season test with Red Bull, hinting at his potential move to a bigger team and a faster car.

The opportunity represents a pivotal moment for the Japanese driver, initially perceived with skepticism by the team but now seen as a potential candidate to replace Mexican driver Sergio Perez alongside Max Verstappen. Mekies emphasizes Tsunoda's unexpected progress this season, which has been a positive development.

Tsunoda has been instrumental in scoring 30 out of the team's 46 points, underscoring his role as a valuable asset. His performances, including qualifying third in Brazil and seventh in Las Vegas, have enhanced his reputation, making a case for his inclusion in the main Red Bull team.

(With inputs from agencies.)