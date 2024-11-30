Left Menu

Australia's Bowling Dilemma Hits New Challenge

Australia's cricket team faces a setback as ace bowler Josh Hazlewood is out of the second test against India due to a side injury. In a move to stabilize their squad, Australia calls in Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett, while all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is also nursing an injury.

Updated: 30-11-2024 06:47 IST
Australia's cricket team has suffered a significant setback with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood being ruled out of the second test against India in Adelaide due to a low-grade side injury. This development adds to the team's challenges after a crushing 295-run defeat to India in the first test in Perth.

To cover the absence, Cricket Australia has included Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett in the squad for the upcoming day-night test at Adelaide Oval, commencing on December 6. However, Scott Boland emerges as the most likely candidate to replace Hazlewood.

The injury woes don't end there for Australia, as all-rounder Mitchell Marsh is dealing with soreness following an intense 17-over spell. Additionally, uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster has been brought in as cover, with regular player Cameron Green unavailable due to surgery for a spinal stress fracture.

