Left Menu

Mitchell Johnson Calls for Labuschagne's Ouster from Adelaide Test

Former fast bowler Mitchell Johnson suggests that Marnus Labuschagne should be dropped from Australia's playing eleven for the upcoming day-night Adelaide Test against India. Johnson believes Labuschagne's poor form with the bat necessitates a return to domestic cricket to regain confidence and performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adelaide | Updated: 30-11-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 12:38 IST
Mitchell Johnson Calls for Labuschagne's Ouster from Adelaide Test
Mitchell Johnson
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has voiced his opinion that Marnus Labuschagne should be excluded from Australia's lineup for the forthcoming day-night Test against India in Adelaide.

Labuschagne's recent poor form, demonstrated by his performance in the Perth Test, calls for a stint in domestic cricket, Johnson suggests.

Johnson emphasizes that Labuschagne's potential removal from the team is intended to help him regain his form rather than punish him for past performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024