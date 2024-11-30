Mitchell Johnson Calls for Labuschagne's Ouster from Adelaide Test

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has voiced his opinion that Marnus Labuschagne should be excluded from Australia's lineup for the forthcoming day-night Test against India in Adelaide.

Labuschagne's recent poor form, demonstrated by his performance in the Perth Test, calls for a stint in domestic cricket, Johnson suggests.

Johnson emphasizes that Labuschagne's potential removal from the team is intended to help him regain his form rather than punish him for past performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)