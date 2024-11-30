Left Menu

ILT20 Season 3 Set to Thrill Cricketers and Fans Alike

The International League T20 (ILT20) Season 3 will commence on January 11, 2024, in Dubai, featuring cricket icons like David Warner and Jason Holder. The league will conclude on February 9 with a final in Dubai. A promotional video highlights the excitement and cultural charm of the UAE for cricket fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:03 IST
MI Emirates players celebrating with ILT20 trophy. (Photo: ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

The eagerly anticipated International League T20 Season 3 is slated to begin on January 11, 2024, with its finale scheduled for February 9 in Dubai. Cricket legends such as David Warner, captaining Dubai Capitals, and Jason Holder, aligning with Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, are poised to capture global attention in this edition.

The tournament's vibrant essence is encapsulated in a promotional video shot at iconic Dubai locations, including the Meydan Racecourse and the bustling downtown, showcasing the joy surrounding the ILT20. This video marks an unusual promotional strategy featuring players like Warner and Holder in traditional costumes.

Airing across Zee Network's platforms, the video is part of a broader strategy by ILT20 to cement its status on the international stage. David White, ILT20's CEO, remarked the inclusion of global stars is a testament to furthering the league's reach, aiming to offer cherished memories for cricket enthusiasts worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

