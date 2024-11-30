Kane Williamson's Grit in Battle Against England's Dominance

Kane Williamson spearheaded New Zealand's resistance with his second half-century of the match and surpassed 9,000 Test runs. He etched New Zealand's attempts to counter England's stronghold on the third day of the first Test.

Despite England building a robust innings lead, fueled by Harry Brook's 171 and Ben Stokes' 80, Williamson's performance stood out as a beacon of determination amid challenging circumstances.

New Zealand, at stumps, was 155-6, ahead by a paltry four runs, with only bowlers remaining. The contrasting approaches of England's aggressive batting and New Zealand's defensive resilience were evident throughout the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)