South Africa on the Brink of Victory Against Stubborn Sri Lanka

South Africa is poised to win the first test against Sri Lanka, needing four wickets for victory. Sri Lanka's resistance was led by Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya da Silva, who scored half-centuries. Despite Sri Lanka's improved batting, South Africa remains in control with a strong lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:52 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a tense test match at Kingsmead, South Africa inched closer to victory against Sri Lanka, who reached lunch at 220-6. The visitors still trail by 296 runs, needing a remarkable resistance to salvage the game on the fourth day.

Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya da Silva provided sturdy resistance early on, both securing half-centuries to withstand South Africa's bowlers. However, Da Silva's promising innings ended at 59 after being caught by Tristan Stubbs off Keshav Maharaj's bowling.

Chandimal, unbeaten on 69 at lunch, will need to play a significant role in the second session alongside Kusal Mendes. The day's play followed South Africa's commanding second innings total of 366-5, setting a formidable target after a low first-innings score from Sri Lanka.

