Pakistan's Champions Trophy Concession: A Hybrid Model Acceptance

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reconsidered its previous stance on boycotting the Champions Trophy, now agreeing to a 'Hybrid' hosting model, provided the International Cricket Council (ICC) allows similar arrangements for all major cricket events in India until 2031. The PCB is seeking an increased revenue share from the ICC annual cycle as compensation for this concession.

A top source within the PCB revealed to PTI that the Board is keen on ensuring security for its players, especially during high-stakes matches against India, such as the anticipated one in Dubai, scheduled within the tournament's February-March timeline. This decision marks a significant shift in PCB's earlier threat to boycott if full hosting rights or a neutral venue were not met.

Key discussions center around future ICC men's events, with Pakistan looking to exempt itself from traveling to India while having Bangladesh and Sri Lanka as co-hosts in two major events. The ICC board has yet to reach a conclusive agreement, causing delays in the tournament schedule announcement as PCB continues to negotiate terms including financial perks and a non-travel stance to India for their team in ICC events.

(With inputs from agencies.)