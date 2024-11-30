Indian Shooter Rhythm Sangwan Reflects on Olympic Debut and Future Goals

Rhythm Sangwan, an Indian Olympic shooter, shared insights from her inaugural performance at the Paris Olympics, characterizing it as a critical learning experience. Discussing with ANI, the 20-year-old athlete expressed satisfaction with the execution of her Olympic plans despite not securing a medal. She emphasized the importance of adapting and growing from these encounters.

Sangwan was a contender in the 10 m air pistol mixed team category with Arjun Singh Cheema, achieving a 10th place finish. She also competed individually but did not advance to the finals. Rhythm acknowledged that, while the Olympics do not drastically differ from other competitions, the prestige and pressure make them unique.

The shooter appreciated the impact of India's recent shooting medals, including Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh's bronzes, on boosting the sport's profile. Looking forward, Rhythm is prioritizing upcoming national events and trials, taking her aspirations one step at a time amidst challenges like the exclusion of shooting from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

