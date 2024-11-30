Left Menu

Indian Shooter Rhythm Sangwan Reflects on Olympic Debut and Future Goals

Indian Olympian shooter Rhythm Sangwan reviewed her first-time experience at the Paris Olympics, considering it a meaningful journey. Despite missing a medal, she expressed satisfaction over her performance and discussed her future prospects, including upcoming national and trial events. She emphasized the significance of India's shooting achievements at Paris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:37 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:37 IST
Indian Shooter Rhythm Sangwan Reflects on Olympic Debut and Future Goals
Rhythm Sangwan. (Photo- ISSF/Olympics.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rhythm Sangwan, an Indian Olympic shooter, shared insights from her inaugural performance at the Paris Olympics, characterizing it as a critical learning experience. Discussing with ANI, the 20-year-old athlete expressed satisfaction with the execution of her Olympic plans despite not securing a medal. She emphasized the importance of adapting and growing from these encounters.

Sangwan was a contender in the 10 m air pistol mixed team category with Arjun Singh Cheema, achieving a 10th place finish. She also competed individually but did not advance to the finals. Rhythm acknowledged that, while the Olympics do not drastically differ from other competitions, the prestige and pressure make them unique.

The shooter appreciated the impact of India's recent shooting medals, including Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh's bronzes, on boosting the sport's profile. Looking forward, Rhythm is prioritizing upcoming national events and trials, taking her aspirations one step at a time amidst challenges like the exclusion of shooting from the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024