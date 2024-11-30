Left Menu

Pranavi Urs Shines at Andalucía Open: A Birdie-Filled Battle for the Top

Pranavi Urs maintains a solid performance at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, shooting a 3-under 69 to be tied third. The Mysuru golfer trails leader Carlota Ciganda by two strokes. Urs aims to capitalize on her consistent play as she adjusts to competing in the final group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malaga | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:25 IST
Pranavi Urs Shines at Andalucía Open: A Birdie-Filled Battle for the Top
Pranavi Urs
  • Country:
  • Spain

Pranavi Urs continued her impressive form at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, adding a solid 3-under 69 to her first-round 6-under 66, positioning her tied for third after 36 holes. The Mysuru native, participating in her first full season on the Ladies European Tour, stands at 9-under, just two strokes behind leader Carlota Ciganda.

Urs, tied with Germany's Helen Briem, started strong with two birdies in the first three holes but dropped a shot on the eighth. She managed to recover with additional birdies on the ninth and 15th. Reflecting on her day, Urs expressed the need for more putts to drop and recognized the challenges of the game. She also noted the supportive crowd presence.

Ciganda, a seven-time LET winner, delivered a bogey-free round, seizing the lead with an 11-under total. Pia Babnik of Slovenia, with a bogey-free 67 on both days, sits in second place. The competition remains fierce, with notable performances from players like Maria Hernandez and Manon De Roey vying for top positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024