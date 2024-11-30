Pranavi Urs Shines at Andalucía Open: A Birdie-Filled Battle for the Top

Pranavi Urs continued her impressive form at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, adding a solid 3-under 69 to her first-round 6-under 66, positioning her tied for third after 36 holes. The Mysuru native, participating in her first full season on the Ladies European Tour, stands at 9-under, just two strokes behind leader Carlota Ciganda.

Urs, tied with Germany's Helen Briem, started strong with two birdies in the first three holes but dropped a shot on the eighth. She managed to recover with additional birdies on the ninth and 15th. Reflecting on her day, Urs expressed the need for more putts to drop and recognized the challenges of the game. She also noted the supportive crowd presence.

Ciganda, a seven-time LET winner, delivered a bogey-free round, seizing the lead with an 11-under total. Pia Babnik of Slovenia, with a bogey-free 67 on both days, sits in second place. The competition remains fierce, with notable performances from players like Maria Hernandez and Manon De Roey vying for top positions.

