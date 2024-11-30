Left Menu

South Africa Dominates Sri Lanka in Thrilling Test Match

South Africa secured a 233-run victory against Sri Lanka in the first test at Kingsmead. Marco Jansen's impressive 11 wickets contributed to Sri Lanka's all-out for 282. Temba Bavuma's side climbed to second in the World Test Championship table and remain unbeaten in seven tests since February.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durban | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:32 IST
South Africa sealed a commanding 233-run triumph over Sri Lanka in the first test at Kingsmead, thanks to medium-pacer Marco Jansen's exceptional 11-wicket haul. Sri Lanka, set an improbable target of 516, struggled and was bowled out for 282, with Dinesh Chandimal offering resilient resistance, scoring 83 runs.

Jansen, the 2.06-meter left-armer, claimed the final two wickets, achieving figures of 4-73 in the innings and 11-86 in the match, marking his first 10-for in test cricket. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, reflecting on the conducive conditions for seamers, expressed confidence in their game plan.

With this victory, South Africa climbed to second place in the World Test Championship standings, trailing India but ahead of Australia. As they remain unbeaten in seven tests since February, the Proteas focus on internal strategies and prepare for the upcoming second test against Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

