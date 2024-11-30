Pranavi Urs Shines in Andalucia Costa del Sol Open: In Contention with Solid Performances

Pranavi Urs, hailing from Mysuru, has made an impressive mark, securing a spot in the Top-3 after two rounds at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana, presented by Oysho. Urs followed up her stellar 6-under 66 in the first round with a competent 3-under 69, leaving her tied for third.

The star golfer, in her full debut season on the Ladies European Tour, is currently 9 under for 36 holes. She trails the leader Carlota Ciganda, who posted scores of 67-66, placing her 11 under. Urs shares her third place with Germany's Helen Briem, who also holds a 9-under after rounds of 66-69.

Meanwhile, defending champion Aditi Ashok remains tied for 23rd after rounds of 70 and 71, totaling 3-under 141. Diksha Dagar, a two-time winner on the LET, follows with scores of 71-72, placing her tied 31st at 1-under 143. Tvesa Malik stands tied-61st after her rounds of 72-75.

The leader, Carlota Ciganda, a seasoned seven-time LET winner, exhibited a flawless second day, improving her position to top the leaderboard at 11-under. She began with a birdie on the second hole, maintaining a bogey-free round to finish with a flourish on the back nine.

Second place belongs to Slovenia's 20-year-old Pia Babnik, who delivered consecutive bogey-free 67s, securing her solo hold on the position after 36 holes. Germany's Briem remains in pursuit of the leader with a competitive total.

