Pranavi Urs Shines in Andalucia Costa del Sol Open: In Contention with Solid Performances
Mysuru golfer Pranavi Urs, in her first full Ladies European Tour season, is tied third at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open. Her impressive rounds have her trailing leader Carlota Ciganda by two shots. Defending champion Aditi Ashok is tied 23rd, while Diksha Dagar is tied 31st.
Pranavi Urs, hailing from Mysuru, has made an impressive mark, securing a spot in the Top-3 after two rounds at the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana, presented by Oysho. Urs followed up her stellar 6-under 66 in the first round with a competent 3-under 69, leaving her tied for third.
The star golfer, in her full debut season on the Ladies European Tour, is currently 9 under for 36 holes. She trails the leader Carlota Ciganda, who posted scores of 67-66, placing her 11 under. Urs shares her third place with Germany's Helen Briem, who also holds a 9-under after rounds of 66-69.
Meanwhile, defending champion Aditi Ashok remains tied for 23rd after rounds of 70 and 71, totaling 3-under 141. Diksha Dagar, a two-time winner on the LET, follows with scores of 71-72, placing her tied 31st at 1-under 143. Tvesa Malik stands tied-61st after her rounds of 72-75.
The leader, Carlota Ciganda, a seasoned seven-time LET winner, exhibited a flawless second day, improving her position to top the leaderboard at 11-under. She began with a birdie on the second hole, maintaining a bogey-free round to finish with a flourish on the back nine.
Second place belongs to Slovenia's 20-year-old Pia Babnik, who delivered consecutive bogey-free 67s, securing her solo hold on the position after 36 holes. Germany's Briem remains in pursuit of the leader with a competitive total.
