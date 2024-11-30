Left Menu

Quarter-Miler VK Vismaya Fights Doping Allegations with Integrity

VK Vismaya, a gold-winning Indian athlete, faces doping allegations after testing positive for a banned substance. She asserts her innocence, stating the substance was for legitimate medical use. Vismaya has submitted required documentation and vows to maintain her integrity. Her case awaits review by the NADA panel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 21:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

VK Vismaya, a celebrated Indian athlete known for her triumphs in the 4x400m relay, is facing a crucial challenge as she battles doping allegations. After testing positive for Clomiphene, she maintains that the medication was prescribed for medical reasons.

Vismaya, renowned for her gold-winning performance at the Jakarta Asian Games, has submitted her Therapeutic Use Exemption documentation, hoping it will support her defense. The banned substance, used to treat fertility issues, was allegedly taken for pregnancy purposes.

As Vismaya prepares to confront the NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, she insists on her commitment to fair play and integrity. The outcome of this case may significantly impact her athletic career and personal life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

