Kluivert's Penalty Hat-Trick Makes Premier League History

Justin Kluivert made Premier League history by scoring a hat-trick of penalties as Bournemouth defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-2. The game saw Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez and Wolves' Jorgen Strand Larsen score, with Kluivert securing his team a crucial victory. Bournemouth is now 11th in the table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wolverhampton | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:45 IST
Dutch footballer Justin Kluivert etched his name into Premier League record books by becoming the first player to net a hat-trick of penalties in a single game as Bournemouth triumphed over Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-2. The match unfolded at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Kluivert's first successful penalty was executed within merely three minutes from kick-off. However, Wolves responded with Jon Strand Larsen's header and celebrated an equalizer moments later. The match took a decisive turn when Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez scored an exquisite goal, reclaiming their lead in the eighth minute.

Despite Wolves' persistent efforts, Bournemouth held firm. The home side conceded two more penalties, both converted by the prolific Kluivert, thereby sealing their fate. Bournemouth now stands 11th on the league table, while Wolves remain entrenched in the relegation zone at 18th place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

