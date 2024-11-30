Kluivert's Penalty Hat-Trick Makes Premier League History

Dutch footballer Justin Kluivert etched his name into Premier League record books by becoming the first player to net a hat-trick of penalties in a single game as Bournemouth triumphed over Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-2. The match unfolded at Molineux Stadium on Saturday.

Kluivert's first successful penalty was executed within merely three minutes from kick-off. However, Wolves responded with Jon Strand Larsen's header and celebrated an equalizer moments later. The match took a decisive turn when Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez scored an exquisite goal, reclaiming their lead in the eighth minute.

Despite Wolves' persistent efforts, Bournemouth held firm. The home side conceded two more penalties, both converted by the prolific Kluivert, thereby sealing their fate. Bournemouth now stands 11th on the league table, while Wolves remain entrenched in the relegation zone at 18th place.

(With inputs from agencies.)