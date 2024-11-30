Kevin Schade's Hat-Trick Steals the Show as Brentford Triumphs Over Leicester

Brentford's Kevin Schade delivered a standout performance on Saturday, netting a hat-trick and assisting another goal in a decisive 4-1 victory over Leicester City, marking his first goals of the Premier League season. The triumph propelled Brentford to provisional seventh place in the table after 13 matches.

Leicester, now sitting precariously in 16th place, appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager just a day before the match, although he could only spectate from the stands. Brentford responded quickly to Facundo Buonanotte's opening goal for Leicester, as Mikkel Damsgaard set up Yoane Wissa for an equalizer, followed by Schade's brace.

Schade's electric performance continued into the second half, culminating in a 59th-minute strike that secured his hat-trick. Leicester's players faced the ire of their supporters after the final whistle, as interim coach Ben Dawson struggles to steer the team out of a poor start to the campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)