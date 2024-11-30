Jaipur Pink Panthers Triumph with Stunning Comeback Against Telugu Titans

The Jaipur Pink Panthers delivered an electrifying performance to claim victory against the Telugu Titans in Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League, held at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Despite trailing for much of the first half, the Panthers secured a 41-28 win with a strong second-half performance.

Arjun Deshwal, reaching the 1100 raid point milestone, alongside Neeraj Narwal, both achieved Super 10s, while Vijay Malik secured 17 points for the Titans. The game began cautiously, with the Titans initially showing strength in defense. Vijay Malik's two-point raid gave them an early lead, but Neeraj Narwal's swift raids kept the Panthers in contention.

As the game progressed, Arjun Deshwal marked his achievement, becoming the second youngest to reach 1100 raid points. Although the Titans maintained their momentum in the first half, the Panthers clawed back with an All Out to level the scores at halftime. The Panthers dominated the second half, eventually securing victory through strategic plays with Mirbagheri and Surjeet Singh's solid defense and Narwal's decisive three-point raid.

(With inputs from agencies.)