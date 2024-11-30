Left Menu

Jaipur Pink Panthers Triumph with Stunning Comeback Against Telugu Titans

The Jaipur Pink Panthers staged a remarkable second-half comeback to defeat the Telugu Titans with a commanding 41-28 victory in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11, held at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Key performances by Arjun Deshwal and Neeraj Narwal were instrumental in the Panthers' triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 23:04 IST
Jaipur Pink Panthers Triumph with Stunning Comeback Against Telugu Titans
Players in action (Photo: PKL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jaipur Pink Panthers delivered an electrifying performance to claim victory against the Telugu Titans in Season 11 of the Pro Kabaddi League, held at the Noida Indoor Stadium. Despite trailing for much of the first half, the Panthers secured a 41-28 win with a strong second-half performance.

Arjun Deshwal, reaching the 1100 raid point milestone, alongside Neeraj Narwal, both achieved Super 10s, while Vijay Malik secured 17 points for the Titans. The game began cautiously, with the Titans initially showing strength in defense. Vijay Malik's two-point raid gave them an early lead, but Neeraj Narwal's swift raids kept the Panthers in contention.

As the game progressed, Arjun Deshwal marked his achievement, becoming the second youngest to reach 1100 raid points. Although the Titans maintained their momentum in the first half, the Panthers clawed back with an All Out to level the scores at halftime. The Panthers dominated the second half, eventually securing victory through strategic plays with Mirbagheri and Surjeet Singh's solid defense and Narwal's decisive three-point raid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024