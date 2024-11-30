Kevin Schade Shines with Hat-Trick as Brentford Stuns Leicester

Brentford's Kevin Schade delivered an unforgettable performance with his first hat-trick in the Premier League, steering his team to a 4-1 triumph over Leicester City on Saturday. Schade not only netted three goals but also assisted a fourth, showcasing his offensive prowess.

The victory propelled Brentford to seventh place in the league, maintaining their unbeaten home streak. Leicester, under the watchful eye of new manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, remains perilously close to the relegation zone in 16th place.

Leicester's initial goal through Facundo Buonanotte was quickly equalized by Brentford, who seized control of the match. Despite the setback, Leicester's players have committed to regrouping as Van Nistelrooy takes charge. The Foxes have endured a tumultuous season with only two wins so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)