Max Verstappen Secures Qatar GP Pole, McLaren Eyes Constructors' Title
Max Verstappen placed Red Bull on pole for the Qatar GP, ending a five-month wait. McLaren's close qualification aims to outscore rivals Ferrari and potentially clinch their first constructors' title in 26 years, following a one-two sprint race victory.
- Country:
- Qatar
Max Verstappen ended Red Bull's five-month pole position drought by qualifying first for the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday. The four-time world champion outpaced McLaren, who lead Ferrari by 30 points and have high hopes of securing their first constructors' title in 26 years if Sunday's race results align in their favor.
George Russell delivered an impressive second-place finish for Mercedes, while McLaren's drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, took third and fourth positions respectively. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified in fifth place, closely followed by his teammate Carlos Sainz, who will start from seventh.
The excitement builds as McLaren, fresh from a one-two triumph in an earlier sprint race, looks to capitalize on their advantage over Ferrari and finish the season with a historic constructors' victory. Meanwhile, Verstappen's first pole since Austria in June comes on the heels of his fourth successive title win in Las Vegas last week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
George Russell Shines at Las Vegas Grand Prix: Mercedes Clinches Pole
Hamilton's Emotional Shift from Mercedes to Ferrari
Revving Up Elegance: The 11th Edition of Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally Thrills Mumbai
George Russell Shocks with Pole Position in Las Vegas Grand Prix
George Russell's Victory Party in Vegas: Mercedes' Triumphant Night