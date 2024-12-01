Left Menu

Max Verstappen Secures Qatar GP Pole, McLaren Eyes Constructors' Title

Max Verstappen placed Red Bull on pole for the Qatar GP, ending a five-month wait. McLaren's close qualification aims to outscore rivals Ferrari and potentially clinch their first constructors' title in 26 years, following a one-two sprint race victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 01-12-2024 00:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 00:48 IST
Max Verstappen ended Red Bull's five-month pole position drought by qualifying first for the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday. The four-time world champion outpaced McLaren, who lead Ferrari by 30 points and have high hopes of securing their first constructors' title in 26 years if Sunday's race results align in their favor.

George Russell delivered an impressive second-place finish for Mercedes, while McLaren's drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, took third and fourth positions respectively. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc qualified in fifth place, closely followed by his teammate Carlos Sainz, who will start from seventh.

The excitement builds as McLaren, fresh from a one-two triumph in an earlier sprint race, looks to capitalize on their advantage over Ferrari and finish the season with a historic constructors' victory. Meanwhile, Verstappen's first pole since Austria in June comes on the heels of his fourth successive title win in Las Vegas last week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

