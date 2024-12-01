Ben Stokes' Stellar Captaincy and Resilience in Christchurch Triumph
Ben Stokes, despite fitness concerns, led England to a decisive eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in Christchurch. Though he handed over the ball due to a minor injury, his leadership shone through. Stokes praised teammate Brydon Carse, who significantly contributed to the win with his impressive bowling performance.
Ben Stokes quelled fitness concerns as he captained England to an emphatic victory over New Zealand in the first test at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Sunday. Stokes, who returned to action after a hamstring injury, showed his resilience despite having to delegate the last over to fellow player Gus Atkinson.
Stokes remained on the field until New Zealand's innings concluded and reassured fans about his health. He emphasized prioritizing body management over unnecessary strain with the game virtually secured, underscoring his readiness for the upcoming test in Wellington.
The pivotal match saw Brydon Carse, Stokes' county teammate, secure victory with ten wickets. Stokes commended Carse's remarkable performance, highlighting the young bowler's significant impact early in his test career.
(With inputs from agencies.)
