Ponting Calls on Labuschagne to Rediscover Form Ahead of Adelaide Test

In anticipation of the pink ball Test at Adelaide between Australia and India, ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has voiced his support for Marnus Labuschagne. Despite the batter's poor showing in Perth, Ponting believes Labuschagne can return to form by altering his batting style in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Labuschagne delivered disappointing scores of 2 and 3 in Perth, contributing to Australia's significant 295-run defeat. Having already accumulated the third-highest runs in the WTC 2021-23 cycle, his recent performance has seen him gather only 658 runs over 13 Tests, with an average of 13.66.

Ponting emphasized the need to back proven players, though he acknowledges Labuschagne's struggles. Once ranked as the world's number one Test batter, Labuschagne was crucial to Australia's success after debuting in the Ashes 2019 series. The upcoming Adelaide Test, scheduled from December 6 to 10, offers a fresh opportunity in the series.

