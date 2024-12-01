Left Menu

Ponting Calls on Labuschagne to Rediscover Form Ahead of Adelaide Test

Ricky Ponting urges Marnus Labuschagne to adapt his batting style following recent struggles, amidst Australia's preparations for the pink ball Test against India. Despite a slump, Labuschagne's past performance and potential remain vital to the team's success, with Ponting advocating for a more aggressive, run-focused approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 14:51 IST
Ponting Calls on Labuschagne to Rediscover Form Ahead of Adelaide Test
Marnus Labuschagne. (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In anticipation of the pink ball Test at Adelaide between Australia and India, ICC Hall of Famer Ricky Ponting has voiced his support for Marnus Labuschagne. Despite the batter's poor showing in Perth, Ponting believes Labuschagne can return to form by altering his batting style in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Labuschagne delivered disappointing scores of 2 and 3 in Perth, contributing to Australia's significant 295-run defeat. Having already accumulated the third-highest runs in the WTC 2021-23 cycle, his recent performance has seen him gather only 658 runs over 13 Tests, with an average of 13.66.

Ponting emphasized the need to back proven players, though he acknowledges Labuschagne's struggles. Once ranked as the world's number one Test batter, Labuschagne was crucial to Australia's success after debuting in the Ashes 2019 series. The upcoming Adelaide Test, scheduled from December 6 to 10, offers a fresh opportunity in the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024