Global Showdown: The Teams Heading to the 2025 Club World Cup

The stage is set for a thrilling global football showdown as 32 teams secure their spots in the 2025 Club World Cup. Scheduled from June 15 to July 13 in the United States, this expanded tournament promises to be a showcase of world-class talent and competitive spirit.

Among the qualified are the winners of each confederation's premier club competitions and teams that achieved high rankings over a four-year period. Europe's UEFA tops the list with 12 representatives, featuring legendary clubs like Real Madrid and Chelsea.

Other confederations, including CONCACAF, CONMEBOL, AFC, CAF, and OFC, bring their champions to the arena, setting the stage for an unforgettable festival of football. Fans eagerly await the clash of titans and emerging stars on the world stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)