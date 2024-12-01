Left Menu

PV Sindhu Eyes More Titles with Renewed Confidence

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is determined to continue playing badminton for the next few years, with the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics in sight. Fresh from her victory at the Syed Modi International, Sindhu aims to maintain fitness and smartly select tournaments to prolong her successful career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:08 IST
Recent triumphs have bolstered her confidence, as Sindhu aims to avoid injuries, which she deems crucial. Her victory against China's Wu Luo Yu in the tournament final marks a potential turning point in her career. "I am relieved and grateful to wrap up the year with a win," Sindhu expressed.

Sindhu plans to participate in tournaments across Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, ensuring she picks the right challenges to maintain her performance. Her focus is on enjoying the sport and staying fit, with Los Angeles 2028 in the distant future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

