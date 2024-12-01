PV Sindhu Eyes More Titles with Renewed Confidence

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, fresh off her victory at the Syed Modi International, has set her sights on playing badminton for a few more years, while keeping an eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Sindhu sees age 29 as an advantage, combining experience and smarts to enhance her game.

Recent triumphs have bolstered her confidence, as Sindhu aims to avoid injuries, which she deems crucial. Her victory against China's Wu Luo Yu in the tournament final marks a potential turning point in her career. "I am relieved and grateful to wrap up the year with a win," Sindhu expressed.

Sindhu plans to participate in tournaments across Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, ensuring she picks the right challenges to maintain her performance. Her focus is on enjoying the sport and staying fit, with Los Angeles 2028 in the distant future.

(With inputs from agencies.)