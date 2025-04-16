Left Menu

Surf's Up: Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Venue Announcement

The 2028 Los Angeles Olympics will feature a diverse array of venues. Highlights include baseball at the Los Angeles Dodgers' stadium, surfing at Trestles Beach, and unique locations like Alamitos Beach and Universal Studios Lot for beach volleyball and squash. Mayor Karen Bass emphasizes the city's Olympic legacy.

16-04-2025
The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics is set to feature an exciting array of venues. The reigning World Series champions, the Dodgers, will see Olympic baseball grace their home turf, while athletes will ride waves to glory in San Clemente.

The grand setup spreads across the greater Los Angeles area, having scripted a picturesque lineup for the Games. Alamitos Beach will host surf-side beach volleyball, and squash will debut in spectacular style amidst the iconic backdrop of the Universal Studios Lot. Meanwhile, Venice Beach expects to become a playground for triathletes, and Pomona revives cricket after a long-awaited return.

City officials are keen on showcasing Los Angeles as an epitome of Olympic spirit, especially since it will become the third city to host the Summer Games thrice. Mayor Karen Bass is vocal about the city being ready to charm a global audience. With a penchant for perfect waves, Trestles Beach emerges as a prime venue for surfers, fulfilling the International Surfing Association's high standards.

