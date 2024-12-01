Cricket Thrillers: Shami Shines, Gujarat Resilient, Baroda Falters
In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy, Mohammed Shami's exceptional bowling led Bengal to victory against Meghalaya. Gujarat secured a win against Sikkim, thanks to Aarya Desai's performance, while Baroda suffered a major defeat to Saurashtra, missing Hardik Pandya's all-round skills.
- Country:
- India
Mohammed Shami, India's star pacer, spearheaded Bengal's triumph over Meghalaya with a tight bowling spell, securing a convincing victory in their Group A encounter at the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy on Sunday.
In a gripping Group B match in Indore, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi stood out as Gujarat overcame Sikkim by six wickets, maintaining pressure throughout. Despite a strong fightback from Sikkim, Aarya Desai's tenacious innings saw Gujarat to victory.
Meanwhile, Baroda, playing without all-rounder Hardik Pandya, suffered a hefty defeat to Saurashtra by 78 runs, ending their winning streak in the tournament. Krunal Pandya's efforts with the ball fell short as Saurashtra posted a daunting total.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cricket
- Shami
- Gujarat
- Mushtaq Ali
- Baroda
- Sikkim
- Saurashtra
- Hyderabad
- Meghalaya
- Indore