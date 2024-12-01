Left Menu

Stokes Ready for Wellington Despite Injury Concerns

England's Test captain Ben Stokes downplays fitness worries after a victorious Test match against New Zealand. Despite an injury scare, he is eager to face Wellington for the second match. England leads the series 1-0 after a strong performance in Christchurch, highlighted by Brydon Carse's ten-wicket haul.

Ben Stokes. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • New Zealand

England's Test captain, Ben Stokes, has assured fans of his readiness for the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington, despite facing an injury scare during the first Test in Christchurch. Stokes emphasized his readiness to play and quashed concerns about his fitness, describing himself as 'raring to go.'

The first Test, won by England, featured standout moments such as Harry Brook's formidable 171, Ollie Pope's impressive return to form with a score of 77, and Brydon Carse's exceptional all-round performance, including a significant ten-wicket haul. Stokes contributed with a solid knock of 80 but encountered an obstacle on the fourth day due to a back injury.

Stokes, speaking to Sky Sports, explained, 'I hurt my back diving for a ball, but it was more about management than anything else. With where we stood in the game, I didn't see the need to push any further.' Despite not bowling extensively since 2020, Stokes took on a 19.3-over workload in the Christchurch Test. England won conclusively, chasing a target with ease, thanks to Carse's outstanding bowling and Brook's century.

(With inputs from agencies.)

