Manchester United delivered a commanding 4-0 performance against Everton on Sunday, marking a successful start for new manager Ruben Amorim in his Premier League debut at Old Trafford. Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee led the scoring, each finding the net twice in a match that saw United dominate throughout.

The victory propelled United to ninth in the standings, as Rashford opened the scoring in the 34th minute with a deft volley from Bruno Fernandes's corner, benefiting from a deflection off Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite. Zirkzee extended the lead before halftime, capitalizing on a crucial interception by Amad Diallo.

Rashford struck again shortly after the break, and Zirkzee sealed the win, aided by continuous pressure from Amad Diallo. Amorim, praised by fans, credits the unbeaten streak to clear communication and hard work. Everton, under Sean Dyche, struggled and remained close to the relegation zone after another goalless match.

