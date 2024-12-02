Liverpool's Commanding Victory Extends City's Losing Streak

Liverpool dominated Manchester City with a 2-0 victory on Sunday, securing a nine-point lead in the Premier League and extending City's winless run to seven matches. Goals were scored by Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, marking City's first four-game losing streak since 2008, and dropping them to fifth place in the standings.

After a Champions League win over Real Madrid midweek, Liverpool was in high spirits, almost securing the game by halftime with multiple chances including Virgil van Dijk's headers. Gakpo scored the first goal following a brilliant pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Salah sealed the game with a penalty after Luis Diaz was fouled.

Under the leadership of Arne Slot, Liverpool has been formidable, boasting 18 wins in 20 games. The team now leads the Premier League convincingly. City's striker Erling Haaland saw little action in the match, leading fans to humorously speculate on Guardiola's future. Despite setbacks, Guardiola remained optimistic, looking ahead to the next game.

(With inputs from agencies.)