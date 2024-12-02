Sabastian Sawe Shines in Valencia Marathon with Historic Victory

Kenya's Sabastian Sawe made a stunning entrance into marathon running with a victorious debut at the Valencia Marathon. His finish, clocked at two hours, two minutes, and five seconds, ranked as the fifth-fastest marathon time ever recorded. Sawe finished 33 seconds ahead of Ethiopian runner Deresa Geleta, with Daniel Mateiko, also from Kenya, completing the podium.

Kelvin Kiptum remains the world record holder for the marathon, a title he claimed in Chicago. He is trailed by elite runners Eliud Kipchoge, Kenenisa Bekele, and Sisay Lemma, with Sawe now joining their ranks. Sawe, who previously won the half marathon at the World Road Running Championships, expressed his joy after the race.

In the women's category, Ethiopia's Megertu Alemu secured a win with a personal best time of 2:16:49. Ugandan Stella Chesang finished second, followed by Ethiopian Tiruye Mesfin. Prior to the race, a moment of silence honored the victims of recent floods in Valencia. Event organizers pledged financial support to affected areas, urging the extensive field of 35,000 runners to aid the recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)