In an unexpected twist, Lewis Hamilton almost decided to retire from the Qatar Grand Prix, as he faced a series of setbacks including penalties and car problems. Despite the odds, Hamilton persevered to finish 12th, as he considers his final race with Mercedes before transitioning to Ferrari.

Hamilton's challenges in Qatar signal a turbulent end to his time with Mercedes. A series of penalties and mechanical issues plagued him, as he finished outside of the top 10. With another race in Abu Dhabi looming, Hamilton remains steadfast yet unsure about achieving a favorable outcome.

Hamilton's recent performances have stirred concern, except from his soon-to-be Ferrari boss, Fred Vasseur. He remains confident in Hamilton's abilities, pointing to a strong drive in Las Vegas as proof of his resilience. As Hamilton's era with Mercedes closes, the racing world watches for what's next at Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)