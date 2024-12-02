Left Menu

Hamilton's Struggles with Mercedes: A Career Turning Point

Lewis Hamilton faced challenges during the Qatar Grand Prix, experiencing penalties and car issues, leading him to consider retiring from the race. Despite finishing 12th, Hamilton aims to end his partnership with Mercedes on a positive note before joining Ferrari. His struggles continue as he falls behind teammate George Russell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lusail | Updated: 02-12-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 09:27 IST
Hamilton's Struggles with Mercedes: A Career Turning Point
Hamilton

In an unexpected twist, Lewis Hamilton almost decided to retire from the Qatar Grand Prix, as he faced a series of setbacks including penalties and car problems. Despite the odds, Hamilton persevered to finish 12th, as he considers his final race with Mercedes before transitioning to Ferrari.

Hamilton's challenges in Qatar signal a turbulent end to his time with Mercedes. A series of penalties and mechanical issues plagued him, as he finished outside of the top 10. With another race in Abu Dhabi looming, Hamilton remains steadfast yet unsure about achieving a favorable outcome.

Hamilton's recent performances have stirred concern, except from his soon-to-be Ferrari boss, Fred Vasseur. He remains confident in Hamilton's abilities, pointing to a strong drive in Las Vegas as proof of his resilience. As Hamilton's era with Mercedes closes, the racing world watches for what's next at Ferrari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024